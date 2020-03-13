HARTMAN — Deborah Lynn "Debbie", 61, Billings. Visitation will start 6 p.m. Thurs., Mar. 12, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and the funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Fri., both at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave. So. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. (13)