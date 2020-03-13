Smith West
KINDSFATHER — Walter, 79, Billings. Memorial service and reception 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Interment Mountview Cemetery. Cremation. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)
ALBRECHT — Corwin "Cor" 85, Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat., Mar. 14, at Faith Chapel Broadwater entrance. (14)
KRAMER — William, 77, of Laurel, passed March 9. Service 11 a.m., Mon., March 16, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Laurel, MT. (15)
FENIMORE — Shirley Anne, 82, Billings. Shirley Anne passed away March 3 in Billings. Private family arrangements. Cremation. (13)
Smith Downtown
RULAND — Jim, 78, Billings formerly of Worden. Memorial service pending. (13)
HARTMAN — Deborah Lynn "Debbie", 61, Billings. Visitation will start 6 p.m. Thurs., Mar. 12, followed by a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. and the funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Fri., both at Mary Queen of Peace Parish, 3411 3rd Ave. So. Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church. (13)
HAMMERSMARK — Henry, 84, Billings. Henry “Hank” passed away on March 3 in Billings. A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Big Timber. Cremation. (13)
REBICH — Carl M. 90, of Billings passed March 9, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. (13)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SEELY — Virginia Dawn 89 of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service planned for a later date. (13)
GEORGE — June 88, of Bridger. Cremation has taken place. Private family memorial at a later date. (13)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
FISCHER — Thomas Charles Sr., 78, of Billings. Funeral services Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday at 12 p.m., with interment 2 p.m. Yellowstone National Cemetery. (13)
ROWE — Joy S., 83, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (16)
PICKETT — LaDeen, 65. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thurs. at Michelotti-Sawyers followed by vigil service. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (13)
BARMAN — Duane, 88, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. (13)
CHALUPA — Jeremiah, 41, of Billings. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational Church. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for a full obituary (14)
VASSEUR — Georgia, 93, of Red Lodge (13)
BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)
WIESE — Leon, 92, of Billings. Viewing at Heights Family Funeral Home, Fri., March 13, 5-7 p.m. Funeral service 11 a.m., Sat., March 14, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1603 St. Andrews Dr. Interment at Sunset Memorial Garden. To view full obituary, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com at Our Families. (14)
ALLARD — Jacqueline, 69 of Billings. Memorial Service, 10 a.m., Sunday, 3/15, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Refreshments to follow. (15)
THEURER — Harry, 82 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service Fri., March 20, 2020, 10:30, Atonement Lutheran Church. Reception following service. (13)
No services planned
