Smith West

BRAKKE — William “Bill”, 83, virtual memorial service Friday, September 25, 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church. Service may be seen on faithe.org. Memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Helping Hands. (16)

KEISER — Gayle Elaine, 79, Billings. Private graveside service. (17)

Smith Downtown

KRAFT — Alexander, 96, of Billings, passed Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation Wed., Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th Street. Graveside service Thurs., Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors. (16)

SALSBURY — Peggy D., 71, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Sat.,  Sept. 19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (19)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BROWN — Adrian F., 41, of Roberts. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (16)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

MILLS  — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FRANZEN — Patricia, 89, formerly of Medora, N.D., passed away September 10, 2020 in Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday September 17 at Buffalo Gap Guest Ranch in Sentinel Butte, ND. Burial to follow at Medora Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (16)

GATES  — Janice, 65, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Sunday October 4 at the Red Door Lounge.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

SEES THE GROUND — Gordon, graveside service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (16)

