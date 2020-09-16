MILLS — Bobby, 85, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

No services planned

FRANZEN — Patricia, 89, formerly of Medora, N.D., passed away September 10, 2020 in Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Thursday September 17 at Buffalo Gap Guest Ranch in Sentinel Butte, ND. Burial to follow at Medora Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (16)

GATES — Janice, 65, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-4 p.m. Sunday October 4 at the Red Door Lounge. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

No services planned

SEES THE GROUND — Gordon, graveside service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (16)