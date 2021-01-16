 Skip to main content
Smith West

SARSTEN — George Arthur, 84, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. (16)

Smith Downtown

HOEHNE — Mary, 98, Ballantine. Funeral Services Pending. (18)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

PAPIN — Jessica, 41, of Billings. Cremation. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Holy Cross Cemetery. (19)

LIMBERHAND — Chester, "Chet" 73, of Billings, MT. Graveside service pending. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

REICH — Anetta, 96. Join by livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, at www.peacelutheranbillings.com. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FRENCH — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Services to be announced. (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

LANG — Mickal, 27, of Billings. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Sat., Jan. 16, Faith E. Church. (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

  No services planned.

