FRICKLE — Cheri, Visitation Friday 11-1 at Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com (7)

BULLINSIGHT — Gene Bullinsight; Funeral Wednesday 11AM at the Chief Cornerstone Church in Crow Agency followed by the burial at the Crow Veterans Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com. (6)