Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

HACKENBERG — Joseph J., of Bridger.  Cremation planned. Celebration of life at a later date. (6)

FULOP — George, 78, Billings, No service is planned. (6)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned. 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

SAMSEL — Thomas, 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (6)

DWORSHAK — Celestine “Sally”, 91, of Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Wednesday St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.  (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

FRENCH — James, 6, son of Kris and Lindsey French. Funeral services 11 a.m. Friday, May 8th, Faith Chapel. (8)

BARTELS — Josephine, 95. Memorial service 2 p.m. May 15 at First Presbyterian Church. (6)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

FRICKLE — Cheri, Visitation Friday 11-1 at Bullis Funeral Chapel in Hardin. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com (7)

BULLINSIGHT — Gene Bullinsight; Funeral Wednesday 11AM at the Chief Cornerstone Church in Crow Agency followed by the burial at the Crow Veterans Cemetery. Bullismortuary.com. (6)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News