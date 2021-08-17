Smith West
MADDOX — Kathleen Marie, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Aug. 20, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. (20)
LEWIS — Anna I. 86, of Lavina, passed August 15, 2021. Funeral Service to be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West Billings, MT. (19)
Smith Downtown
TAYLOR — David L., 83, Billings. Memorial service on Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Cremation. (21)
OBERG — Helen Jane, 86, Billings, Funeral service Friday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (18)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
Smith Columbus Chapel
FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 pm Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)
WILLIAMS — Billy, 84, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, at the Laurel City Cemetery. (18)
RICKARD — James. Celebration of Life Fri 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (20)
CLINGMAN – Carole, 79 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Wed., Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (18)
PYLE — Alexus, 19, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Thurs., Aug. 19, at DanWalt Gardens. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (19)
PENNINGTON — Tyler, funeral service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (17)
