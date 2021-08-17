 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0

Smith West

MADDOX — Kathleen Marie, 80, Billings. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Fri., Aug. 20, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Inurnment Mountview Cemetery. (20)

LEWIS — Anna I. 86, of Lavina, passed August 15, 2021. Funeral Service to be held Friday, August 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West Billings, MT. (19)

Smith Downtown

TAYLOR — David L., 83, Billings.  Memorial service on Saturday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Cremation. (21)

OBERG — Helen Jane, 86, Billings, Funeral service Friday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (18)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

FUNDERHIDE — Sister Patricia Mary, 81, of Billings. Vigil 6 pm Tuesday, Aug 24 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug 25 St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Graveside in Great Falls at later date. (25)

WILLIAMS — Billy, 84, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, at the Laurel City Cemetery. (18)

RICKARD — James. Celebration of Life Fri 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

CLINGMAN – Carole, 79 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Wed., Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (18)

PYLE — Alexus, 19, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Thurs., Aug. 19, at DanWalt Gardens. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (19)

Bullis-Mortuary

PENNINGTON — Tyler, funeral service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (17)

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News