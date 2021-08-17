WILLIAMS — Billy, 84, of Billings. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, at the Laurel City Cemetery. (18)

RICKARD — James. Celebration of Life Fri 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (20)

CLINGMAN – Carole, 79 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Wed., Aug. 18, 3:30 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. To view obit or leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (18)

PYLE — Alexus, 19, of Billings. Celebration of Life 11 a.m., Thurs., Aug. 19, at DanWalt Gardens. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (19)

PENNINGTON — Tyler, funeral service Thurs. at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (17)