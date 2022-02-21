KVAMME — Damian, 28, of Billings, passed away on 02/14/2022, memorial service will be held later at Seeley Lake. (22)

TURCOTTE — James Edward "Jim", 78, of Billings and formerly of Helena. Rosary 9:30 a.m., Memorial Mass 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, located at 1502 Shirley Road, Helena, MT 59602. Rite of Committal to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. The service will be live streamed, OLVMT.ORG. Memorials to Lady of the Valley Catholic Church or Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Ave. South, Billings, MT 59101. (23)