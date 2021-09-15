HAINER — Dolores (Dee), Gathering of family and friends. 2 - 4 p.m. Friday September 17, 2021 Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For full obit visit www.cfgbillings.com . (15)

BERNDT — Irline, 93, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services might be planned at a later date. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (15)