Smith West
MYHRE — Jane Williamson, 91, Memorial service Friday, Sept. 17 at First Presbyterian Church on Poly at 11 a.m. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (16)
Smith Downtown
ROBSON — Alice, 81, Funeral service Thursday, Sept. 16 at Chapel of Hope Assembly of God in Lockwood, at 11 a.m. Interment at Terrace Gardens. (15)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
LOCKE — Virginia, 88, of Shepherd. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat Shepherd Bible Church (18).
WAGNER — Bruce, 67, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday, reception to follow, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (17)
MURRAY — Kristina. Graveside Service Thurs 1 p.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (16)
KNUTSON — Craig Allen, 45. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Interment Mountview Cemetery. (16)
SAUNDERS — Angela Coulter, 46. Memorial service 2 p.m., Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (16)
PEHLER — Lori, 59. Private family service to be held. (15)
WEILAND — Kayleigh Jade, 22. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday. Both at Michelotti-Sawyers. (18)
HAINER — Dolores (Dee), Gathering of family and friends. 2 - 4 p.m. Friday September 17, 2021 Elks Lodge 934 Lewis Ave. For full obit visit www.cfgbillings.com. (15)
BERNDT — Irline, 93, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and services might be planned at a later date. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary (15)
WOLLSCHLAEGER — Gerald, 77 of Billings. Graveside service, 1 p.m., Thurs. Sept. 16 at Yellowstone National Cemetery (15)
No Services Planned
