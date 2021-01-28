No services planned.

HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’ 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).

BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Sat. Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (28)

JOVANOVICH — Mary, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family (28)

