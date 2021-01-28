 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

RODRIGUEZ — Jerry, 67, died Jan. 19. Memorial service will be Saturday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (28)

LEE — Marlyn, 63, Billings.  Visitation 10-10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 912 Wicks in Billings.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (29)

MASCARENA — Stan, 64, Billings. Memorial Services pending. (28)

Smith Laurel

BRATHOLE — Joyce Farrow, 77, Laurel. Services to be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (28)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HOFFERBER — Judith ‘Judy’ 79, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Faith Chapel in the Broadwater Entrance. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (29).

BROWN — Cayden, 25, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Sat. Jan. 30 at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus), 2216 Grand Avenue.  Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family. (28)

JOVANOVICH — Mary, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place.  Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family (28) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

