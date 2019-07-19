Smith West
GIRARDOT – Mary Frances “Fran”, 90, Billings. Private family service. (21)
JAMISON — Dale, 84, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (19)
Smith Downtown
SVEE — Gary D., 76, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 119 N. 33rd Street. (19)
GLASGOW — Mae L., 87, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Interment of urn at 4 p.m. at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (24)
BOZMAN — Mary “Kay”, 69, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (20)
ROBINSON — Florence, 94, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 1721 Central Avenue. Casket is closed. (20)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus No services planned
PANCHEAU — Richard, 65, of Billings. Celebration of life, 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, home of Scott & Denise Pancheau, 937 Noblewood Dr, Billings, Lockwood neighborhood. Very casual, bring your memories of Richard to share. (20)
MEYER — Daniel “Dan”, 54, of Billings. Viewing Thursday, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Vigil service, 6 p.m., Friday, Blain family hangar, 6309 Jellison Rd. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Saturday, St. Pius X with interment to follow in Mountview Cemetery. (20)
REITER — Diane, 74, of Billings. Viewing Monday 9 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10 a.m., Dahl Funeral Chapel with interment to follow in Laurel Cemetery. (22)
BUZZETTI — Frank, 67. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
LAM — Linda. 76 of Billings. Linda, wife of Curt Sauber, and mother to Shilo and Keith Markegard, passed away Dec. 10, 2018. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Sat. July 20, at Calvary Cemetery, located behind St. Pius X Church. (20)
GODWIN — Ted P., 93 of Billings. Funeral, 2 p.m., Sun. Aug. 4, at Michelotti-Sawyers. Burial to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (21)
FIELDS — Joan, 87 of Billings. Private Family Graveside to be held. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. (21)
PATELIS — Patricia Katheryn, 87, of Billings. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, with Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)
No services planned
NAYEMATSU — Kay, graveside service July 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (26)
