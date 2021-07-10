 Skip to main content
Smith West

DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)

ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)

SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview.  Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West.  Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

Smith Downtown

TOTTEN — Florina “Fern”, 92, Billings. Memorial service Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (11)

Smith Laurel

MCDONALD — Teri L., 47, of Laurel, passed July 1, 2021. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Laurel 315 E 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (11)

SULLIVAN — Robert Bradley, 73, Laurel. Graveside service 10 a.m., Mon. July 12, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

STIFFARM — Gerald. Wake Fri 7 p.m. Montana Indian Ministries Campsite, Lodge Pole. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Sat. Harlem High School, Harlem. Interment Stiffarm Cemetery, Hays. (10)

VALLIE — Charlie, III. Funeral Services Pending Lame Deer (11)

WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs 1pm Joliet Gym (15)

HIGGINBOTHAM — Beverly, 77, of Billings. To view obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)

HARRIS — Richard. Memorial Service Tues. 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)

EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)

McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Service arrangements pending. (12)

ROBERTS — Bob, 78. Service arrangements pending. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

STANLEY — Jean, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sun., July 11, 1 p.m., Stanley family home in Billings. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)

THORSON— Julie, 74, Huntley. Memorial Service Mon., July 12, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)

Bullis-Mortuary

