Smith West
DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)
ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)
SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)
Smith Downtown
TOTTEN — Florina “Fern”, 92, Billings. Memorial service Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (11)
Smith Laurel
MCDONALD — Teri L., 47, of Laurel, passed July 1, 2021. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Laurel 315 E 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (11)
SULLIVAN — Robert Bradley, 73, Laurel. Graveside service 10 a.m., Mon. July 12, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (11)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
STIFFARM — Gerald. Wake Fri 7 p.m. Montana Indian Ministries Campsite, Lodge Pole. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Sat. Harlem High School, Harlem. Interment Stiffarm Cemetery, Hays. (10)
VALLIE — Charlie, III. Funeral Services Pending Lame Deer (11)
WEBBER — Lloyd. Funeral Service Thurs 1pm Joliet Gym (15)
HIGGINBOTHAM — Beverly, 77, of Billings. To view obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)
HARRIS — Richard. Memorial Service Tues. 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel (13)
CUTHBERTSON — Esther E. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Michelotti-Sawyers. (10)
EHRLICHER — Violet J., 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (10)
McKINNEY — Mary, 83. Service arrangements pending. (12)
ROBERTS — Bob, 78. Service arrangements pending. (12)
No Services Planned
STANLEY — Jean, 81, of Billings. Celebration of Life Sun., July 11, 1 p.m., Stanley family home in Billings. For full obit, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (10)
THORSON— Julie, 74, Huntley. Memorial Service Mon., July 12, 10 a.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (12)
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.