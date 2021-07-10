Smith West

DEGRAFTENREID — Don Roy, 88, Billings. Memorial Service, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Al Bedoo Shrine Lodge Room, 1125 Broadwater Ave. (14)

ESKRO — Charles Tony, 93, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Smith Funeral Chapel – Downtown. (10)

SWARTZ — Elaine D., 90, Broadview. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Smith West. Interment follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

Smith Downtown

TOTTEN — Florina “Fern”, 92, Billings. Memorial service Friday, July 30, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (11)

Smith Laurel

MCDONALD — Teri L., 47, of Laurel, passed July 1, 2021. A memorial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapels Laurel 315 E 3rd St. Laurel, MT. (11)