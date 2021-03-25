Smith West
KRAFT — Frances C. 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 27th at Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3200 Broadwater Ave. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
FISCHER — Paul Bazel, 66, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials: Wycliff Bible Translators. (27)
Smith Downtown
BORGEN — Dorothy May, 81, Billings. Memorial Service, 1 p.m. Saturday March 27th at the Connection Church 5554 Grand Ave. (27)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
EMMS — Kenneth 80 of Covina CA came to rest in Red Lodge MT. Private family memorial. (25)
DOYLE — Kenneth 34 of Bridger. Service and reception to take in Red Lodge on April 10, 2021 Locations pending. (25)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BYORTH — John, 87, of Billings. Rosary 6:30 pm, Vigil 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass Thursday March 25 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Full obit at Dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
VOGELE — Agnes, 93, of Billings. Cremation. A memorial mass will be announced. (25)
ANGEL — Bradley, 24, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (29)
DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)
ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30 p.m. and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29th, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)
CLEVELAND — George W. “Johnny,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)
MUELLER — TJ, 63 of Huntley. Cremation has taken place. (26)
No Services Planned
DICKINSON — Polly, 62 of Billings. Memorial Service Friday, March 26, 2 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (26)
No Services Planned
