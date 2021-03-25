Smith West

KRAFT — Frances C. 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 27th at Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3200 Broadwater Ave. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

FISCHER — Paul Bazel, 66, Billings. Memorial service at a later date. Memorials: Wycliff Bible Translators. (27)

Smith Downtown

BORGEN — Dorothy May, 81, Billings. Memorial Service, 1 p.m. Saturday March 27th at the Connection Church 5554 Grand Ave. (27)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

EMMS — Kenneth 80 of Covina CA came to rest in Red Lodge MT. Private family memorial. (25)

DOYLE — Kenneth 34 of Bridger. Service and reception to take in Red Lodge on April 10, 2021 Locations pending. (25)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned