SUNSHINE — Katie (Bauer) age 47, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2021 in Memphis, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr., Billings, MT. (8)
WRIGHT — Anna Mae, 93, Billings, Private Service is planned. (6)
JENSEN – Kaitlin, 38, Billings, Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)
REICHERT – Janice, of Belgrade. Rosary 6:30 p.m., Vigil 7 p.m. Mon. Sept. 6 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tues. Sept. 7 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (7)
STOVALL – Juanita. 78 of Billings. Visitation, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral, 2 p.m., Thurs., Sep. 9 at First Presbyterian Church. Burial, Sunset Memorial Gardens. (9)
