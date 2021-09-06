Smith West

SUNSHINE — Katie (Bauer) age 47, passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2021 in Memphis, TN. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr., Billings, MT. (8)

WRIGHT — Anna Mae, 93, Billings, Private Service is planned. (6)

Smith Downtown

JENSEN – Kaitlin, 38, Billings, Memorial service Wed, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (7)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

REICHERT – Janice, of Belgrade. Rosary 6:30 p.m., Vigil 7 p.m. Mon. Sept. 6 Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tues. Sept. 7 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (7)

No Services Planned

No Service Planned