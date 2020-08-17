You have permission to edit this article.
ALLEN — Elizabeth “Betty, age 97, of Billings, passed August 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (17)

LABORDA — Kyle, 34, formerly of Billings. Private memorial mass at St. Bernard. (17)

ASK — Wayne D., 78, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. Family Celebration of Life will be held.  (17)

