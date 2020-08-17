Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ALLEN — Elizabeth “Betty, age 97, of Billings, passed August 12, 2020. A visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (17)