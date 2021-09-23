 Skip to main content
Smith West

FITZHUGH — Rev. D. James, 91, Billings. Graveside service Sat., Oct 2, 10:30 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery followed by memorial service 12 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. (25)

Smith Downtown

NAVE —Katherine L., 64, Billings.  Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24 at Smith Downtown.  Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (24)

CELLAN — John, 69, Huntley. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 23, at Valley Baptist Church, 8th No. St., Huntley. Inurnment at Huntley Cemetery. (23) 

CRAWFORD — Randall Scott "Randy," 64, Park City. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sept. 25, at Columbus High School Gym. Reception to follow at Hensley Creek Hanger. (25)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

WALKER — Eileen J., 93, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Burial of the urn to follow at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)

McMANUS — Rosemary, 96, of Billings- Rosary 6 p.m., Sept. 27 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, interment at Holy Cross. (28)

ENGER — Eric. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Faith Chapel (24)

McQUILLAN — James "Jimmy", 85, of Billings. Cremation. Celebration of life 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, September 25, at the Zimmerman Center located at Pioneer Park. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LECHNER — Theodore Vincent, “Ted”, 83. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (24)

McNAIR — Margaret B., 92. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X Church. (24)

STEWART — Roberta A., 75 of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HAAGENSON — Larry, 63, of Billings. Family services pending. (24)

HASELHUHN  — Monty, 72, of Billings. Services to be announced later. www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary. (23)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

