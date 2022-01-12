 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paid notices
Smith West

MURPHY — Jay Patrick, 75, Billings. No service is planned. (13)

FRANKS — Dick D., 79, of Billings, passed January 6, 2022. Services will take place Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church,  3145 Sweet Water Dr. (12) 

Smith Downtown

MARTINEZ — Anthony Kim, 76, Las Vegas formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

RICKETT — Dixie Lee, 73, Worden. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Jan. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (14)

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (14)

STOW— Randall “Randy”, 69 of Billings, Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday January 15, Central Christian Church 1221 16th Street West. (12)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

BUSCH — Benjamin Adam Fraser, 43 of Red Lodge. Memorial service planned at a later date. Full obit will be available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

FOSS — Gary Dale, 72, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (12)

COLMAN — Marion Badovinus Kirwan, 98, of Bozeman, passed away Jan 5. Graveside Ceremony 11 a.m. Sat, Jan 15, Sunset Hills Cemetery. Viewing 9-10:30 a.m., Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, Bozeman - www.dahlcares.com. (12)

JONSSON — Carol, 75. Arrangements Pending. (12)

KITCHENS — Aubrey, Jr. Service Saturday 11 a.m. New Life Church. To view a full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (15)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No Services Planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHROEDER — Dennis, 64, Billings. Cremation. Services 11 a.m., Sat March 26 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (12)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

HAMMOND — Les Hammond graveside services Wed. at 12 p.m. at the Hammond Family Ranch. (12)

DRIFTWOOD — Thomas, funeral services Wed. At 11 a.m. at the St. Xavier Mission Catholic Church and burial following in the Mission Cemetery. (12)

