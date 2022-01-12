Smith West
MURPHY — Jay Patrick, 75, Billings. No service is planned. (13)
FRANKS — Dick D., 79, of Billings, passed January 6, 2022. Services will take place Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (12)
MARTINEZ — Anthony Kim, 76, Las Vegas formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)
RICKETT — Dixie Lee, 73, Worden. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Jan. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (14)
AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (14)
STOW— Randall “Randy”, 69 of Billings, Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday January 15, Central Christian Church 1221 16th Street West. (12)
BUSCH — Benjamin Adam Fraser, 43 of Red Lodge. Memorial service planned at a later date. Full obit will be available at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (13)
FOSS — Gary Dale, 72, of Worden. Cremation. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (12)
COLMAN — Marion Badovinus Kirwan, 98, of Bozeman, passed away Jan 5. Graveside Ceremony 11 a.m. Sat, Jan 15, Sunset Hills Cemetery. Viewing 9-10:30 a.m., Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, Bozeman - www.dahlcares.com. (12)
JONSSON — Carol, 75. Arrangements Pending. (12)
KITCHENS — Aubrey, Jr. Service Saturday 11 a.m. New Life Church. To view a full obituary, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (15)
SCHROEDER — Dennis, 64, Billings. Cremation. Services 11 a.m., Sat March 26 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (12)
HAMMOND — Les Hammond graveside services Wed. at 12 p.m. at the Hammond Family Ranch. (12)
DRIFTWOOD — Thomas, funeral services Wed. At 11 a.m. at the St. Xavier Mission Catholic Church and burial following in the Mission Cemetery. (12)
