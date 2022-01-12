Smith West

MURPHY — Jay Patrick, 75, Billings. No service is planned. (13)

FRANKS — Dick D., 79, of Billings, passed January 6, 2022. Services will take place Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweet Water Dr. (12)

Smith Downtown

MARTINEZ — Anthony Kim, 76, Las Vegas formerly of Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 13, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (13)

RICKETT — Dixie Lee, 73, Worden. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Jan. 14, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (14)

AMAN — Patricia Ann, 64, Billings. A reception and remembrance will be held 1 p.m., Sat., April 9, at the Al Bedoo Shrine. (14)

STOW— Randall “Randy”, 69 of Billings, Memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday January 15, Central Christian Church 1221 16th Street West. (12)

Smith Laurel