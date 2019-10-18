{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

RUFFIER — Emile 'Rufe', 92, of Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1241 Crawford Dr., Billings. (22)

Smith Downtown 

TIMMONS — Sue, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 2:30 p.m. Sat. Oct.19, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St  (19) 

SCHWINDT — Richard "Dick", 82, of Bridger. Memorial service 1 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, at Bridger United Methodist Church. (18)

Smith Laurel 

OSTWALT — John C., 91, Laurel.  Visitation Sunday, Oct. 20 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St.  Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Graveside at Laurel City Cemetery following service. Luncheon at church following graveside. (21)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)

KARLS — James “Jim”, 67, of Billings. Vigil service, 6 p.m., Friday, Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass 10 a.m., Sat., St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (19)

REEVES — Bennae, 75. Cremation has taken place, and family services will be held at a later date. (20)

SHAW — Clifford, 76, of Billings. Memorial service 6 p.m., Sunday, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Rd, with a reception to follow. (20)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (18)

PFLUGE — Phyllis E., 97. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Lillis Chapel. (18)

VANATTA — Verlaine, 73. Graveside service 11 a.m. Mon. at Mountview Cemetery. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

ROGERS — John, 83, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (19)

KETCHEM — Dorothy, 73, of Billings. Viewing 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday Oct. 24 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.  Mass following at 11 a.m. Committal at Rockvale Cemetery (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries