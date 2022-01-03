 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

WOLLENBURG – Martha, 91, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., Jan. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

No Services Planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

HUDSON — Horace, 82. Burial 10 a.m. Tues. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service noon Tue at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

TOYNE— Bryton, 2-year-old daughter of Patrick and Darla Toyne. Cremation. Memorial Service, 1 p.m., Mon., Jan. 3 at Heights Family Funeral Home. (3)

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

