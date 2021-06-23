 Skip to main content
Smith West

BABCOCK — Yvonne C., 84, Billings.  Celebration of Life being planned for a later date.  Cremation. (23)

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 9th, at Faith Chapel, Broadwater Entrance. (24)

Smith Downtown

KRON — Marvin, 73, died Jan 22, Memorial service Friday, June 25, 11 a.m at Faith Chapel. Burial at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (24)

DEAVILA — Pauline Mary, 96, Billings. Funeral Service 2 pm Thursday, June 24th, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. Rite of Committal Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

LEWALLEN — Robert D. “Bob”, 92, Billings. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at Heights Baptist Church, 810 Garnet Ave. (26)

HATVELDT — Arthur, 79, Services are pending. (23)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

MAHAN — GloriAnne (Glory), 86, of Red Lodge. Services pending. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

FOX — Clara, 86, died June 17, Funeral service Friday, June 25, 10 a.m. at Columbus Evangelical Church, burial at Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. (24)

Dahl Funeral

VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)

HULLER — Jay, 91 of Billings, services pending (23)

Michelotti-Sawyers

CARVER — Andrew Richard, 43. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. The service will be live streamed at  https://michelottisawyers.com/2021/06/andrew-richard-carver/.  (26)

BROCOPP — Don, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (23)

JONES — John, 63. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Fri at St. Thomas Catholic Church. (25)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

DEISZ — Ann Roen. A memorial service will be held June 25, 2021 at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave Billings, MT 59106. (24) 

MURPHEY — Alma Giest, 85 passed away January 21, 2021. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 26 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th Street West in Billings. To read a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (23) 

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

