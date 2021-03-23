Smith West
KRAFT — Frances C. 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 27th at Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3200 Broadwater Ave. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)
Smith Downtown
LARSON — Connie Ann, 54, of Billings, died March 22. No services are planned at this time. (24)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)
POWER — Thomas, 80, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Bernard Catholic Church 226 Wicks Ln. (24)
BYORTH — John, 87, of Billings. Rosary 6:30 pm, Vigil 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Funeral Mass Thursday March 25 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Full obit at Dahlfuneralchapel.com (25)
DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, MARCH 27, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (27)
ROBERTS — Merrilyn, “Merry”, 95. Rosary 2:30pm and Vigil service 3 p.m., Sunday March 28th, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 29th, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (29)
CLEVELAND — George W. “Johnny,” 78. Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (27)
No Services Planned
DICKINSON — Polly, 62 of Billings. Memorial Service Friday, March 26, 2 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For full obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries. (26)
ASELTINE — John, 91, of Billings. Services pending. (23)
No Services Planned
