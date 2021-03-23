Smith West

KRAFT — Frances C. 86, Billings. Funeral Service 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 27th at Seventh Day Adventist Church. 3200 Broadwater Ave. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (27)

Smith Downtown

LARSON — Connie Ann, 54, of Billings, died March 22. No services are planned at this time. (24)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

SHERMAN — Judy, 75, of Billings. Vigil service 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. Funeral mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, located at 3411 3rd Avenue South. Rite of committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (23)