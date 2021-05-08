 Skip to main content
Smith West

SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8th at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday. (8)

Smith Downtown

LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)

KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyk), 66, Billings. Celebration of Life 1 pm Tuesday, May 11, at Rocky Mountain Community Church. 2832 Broadwater Ave. (11)

ROLLINS- Erma S., 87, Billings.  Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadmoor Stake, 1640 Broadmoor Dr.  Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.  Interment 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Mountain Green Cemetery, Mountain Green, UT.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. 5/15 Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (8)

HALL — Everett, Jr. Funeral Service Sunday 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

HENDRIX — Linda, 80 of Billings. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Sat., May 8 at Trinity Baptist Church, Billings Heights. (8)

STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Memorial Service Sat., May 8, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (8)

Bullis-Mortuary

REED — Gerald, funeral service Tues. at 11AM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors at the Crow Veteran Cemetery. (8)

