Smith West
SHEPARD — Lorraine Skalsky, 94, Billings. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 8th at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Friday. (8)
Smith Downtown
LEWALLEN — Robert D. 92, Billings. Memorial Service at a later date. (15)
KINDSFATER — Sally Ann (Dyk), 66, Billings. Celebration of Life 1 pm Tuesday, May 11, at Rocky Mountain Community Church. 2832 Broadwater Ave. (11)
ROLLINS- Erma S., 87, Billings. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broadmoor Stake, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 12 at Mountain Green Cemetery, Mountain Green, UT. www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (10)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
SHAW — Jami, 57, of Worden. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Sat. 5/15 Chancey’s Event Center, Huntley. (8)
HALL — Everett, Jr. Funeral Service Sunday 3 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (9)
ACKERMAN — Charles, 67. Memorial service noon Wed at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)
No services planned
HENDRIX — Linda, 80 of Billings. Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Sat., May 8 at Trinity Baptist Church, Billings Heights. (8)
STOREY — Kai, 17, of Shepherd. Memorial Service Sat., May 8, 11 a.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. For obit and livestream info, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (8)
REED — Gerald, funeral service Tues. at 11AM at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors at the Crow Veteran Cemetery. (8)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.