Smith West
No Services Planned
Smith Downtown
GRUBBS — Tyler W. 29, of Billings, passed April 11, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 522 N 29th St. (16)
LEEDY — Roy G., 88, Billings. Private graveside service will be held. (16)
Smith Laurel
RACKI — Albert “Al”, 97, Laurel. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Fri. Apr 16 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Billings. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
HUGS — Jackie. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Lodge Grass Cemetery. (16)
HOGAN — Theodore, 75, of Flagstaff, AZ. Originally of Crow Agency, funeral Saturday, 11 a.m. at Crow Agency Multipurpose Center, Graveside to follow. (17)
SCHAFFER — Henry Bud, 94. Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Aspen View Retirement Community. (17)
KLINGER — Irene, 89. Private family services will be held. (16)
No Services Planned
NUTTER — Melanie, 49 of Billings. Memorial Service, Sat., April 17, 2 p.m., Mayflower Congregational Church. (17)
No Services Planned
