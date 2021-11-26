Smith West

CLARK — Florence Lillian, 101, Billings. Vigil service 7 p.m., Mon., Nov. 29th at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tues. at St. Thomas at Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Dr. Rite of Committal Mountview Cemetery. (30)

KOJETIN — Ruth Marie, 68, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m., Sat, Dec. 11, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. (26)

TATE — Virginia “Ginger” M. 81, of Billings, passed November 23, 2021. A Mass will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X. (26)

ABARR — Joseph H. 81 of Billings, passed November 17, 2021. Services will be held on Friday December 3, 2021 at Smith West Chapel at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (26)

Smith Downtown

GOODRIDGE — William W. 89, of Billings passed November 16, 2021. Funeral Sat., December 4 at 11 a.m., visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Drive, Billings, 59105. (26)