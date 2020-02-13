Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed 2/11/20. Memorial Service Tues., 2/18/20 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11a.m. (16)

Smith Laurel

BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Traditional funeral services at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel pending. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Liturgy at 8 am Monday with funeral service following at 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (17)

LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)