Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed 2/11/20. Memorial Service Tues., 2/18/20 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11a.m. (16)
Smith Laurel
BRANSTETTER — Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Traditional funeral services at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel pending. (15)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)
ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Liturgy at 8 am Monday with funeral service following at 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (17)
LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)
LINDT — Dick, 72, of Broadview. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (14)
HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)
WEBSTER — Dale, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Private services to be held later. (14)
REDDING — Donald. Memorial Service Sat., March 7, 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hardin. Bullismortuary.com (13)
