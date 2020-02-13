Paid notices
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

MARLOW — John Jr. 91, of Billings, passed 2/11/20. Memorial Service Tues., 2/18/20 at 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Retirement Community. Burial to follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 11a.m. (16)

Smith Laurel  

BRANSTETTER —  Phyllis A., 90, Laurel. Traditional funeral services at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Laurel pending. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KINDSFATER — Kermot, 73, of Billings. Celebration of life 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, Dahl Funeral Chapel. (14)

ANDERSON — Rev. John W., 95, of Billings. Liturgy at 8 am Monday with funeral service following at 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LIVINGSTON — Herbert, 97. Service 11 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LINDT — Dick, 72, of Broadview. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens (14)

HATHAWAY — Daniel, 76, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh United Methodist Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (15)

Heights Family Funeral Home

WEBSTER — Dale, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Private services to be held later. (14)

Bullis-Mortuary

REDDING — Donald. Memorial Service Sat., March 7, 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hardin. Bullismortuary.com (13)

