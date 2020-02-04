Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

GRAMLEY — Warren Dale, 78, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (6)

HAZEL — Trysta Marie, 23, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (4)

Smith Laurel

FRANK — Anna, “Betty”, 92, Laurel. Visitation on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 9-10 a.m. at Smith Laurel Chapel. Funeral service on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10 a.m., Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. (7)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

GOSE — Margaret Ann, 88, of Red Lodge. Funeral service at Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment in Wichita Falls, TX. (5)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}