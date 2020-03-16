Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

HAMMOND — Barbara, 77, of Billings. Memorial Service noon Wednesday, March 18 at Saint Patrick Co-Cathedral. A full obituary can be viewed at at www.cfgbillings.com/family/hammond/ (17)

BALLENSKY — Gary, 75, of Fort Smith. Viewing 1-4 p.m., Tues., March 17, Cremation & Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W, Billings. Viewing Wed., March 18, 10-11 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hardin, followed by horse-drawn procession to Fairview Cemetery with Catholic Rite of Committal and military honors. Celebration of Life with reception Thurs., March 19, 2 p.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum. (19)