Smith West

KUHAR – Louis “Louie”, 76, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W. Interment at Mountview Cemetery. (23)

LUBBERS — Robert L., 96, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (24)

AMOS — Joyce, 84, Billings, No service planned. (26)

Smith Downtown

SEITZ — Marcia June, 87, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sat., Apr. 23, at First Baptist Church, 3rd Ave N and Division St. (23)

ARSTEIN — Caroline A., 89, of Billings, passed April 20. Funeral to be held on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. with Viewing 2 hours prior all at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

MATTHEIS — Mary H., 84, of Billings, passed April 21. Viewing Friday, April 29, 2022 5-7 P.M. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Funeral Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2800 4th Ave North. Burial at Park City Cemetery. (25)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

KUNTZ — Velma J. 86 of Billings. No services planned at this time. Full obit at Smith's website. (24)

Smith Columbus Chapel

STORER — Donna M., 96, of Columbus, passed April 20. Funeral to be held on Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. with viewing 1 hour prior all at Columbus Community Congregational Church, 138 N. 4th St., Columbus, MT. Burial at Mountview Cemetery. (27)

HALUBKA — Ann E. Fraser, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Unity Church of Christianity, located at 9 14th Street West. Burial of the urn to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (25)

LOVELL DOWDY — Gloria. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Thurs May 5 Dahl Funeral Chapel. (24)

METCALF — Rena. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Friday April 29 at Laurel United Methodist Church. (24)

ADAMS — Elaine, 94, of Laurel. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (26)

MORLEDGE — Patricia, 93. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Sat at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

HELFRICH — Margaret, 81. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Mon followed at 7 p.m. by Vigil Service both at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tue at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. (26)

HILL — Diana S., 63. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, American Lutheran Church. (29)

POTZMAN — Barbara “Barb,” 67, of Columbus. Memorial celebration 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Anipro Event Center, south of Absarokee. (1)

FARGO — Paul A., 53. Memorial 11 a.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (28)

LOMBARDOZZI — Peter, 89. Memorial mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (29)

