Smith West

FRANK — Clinton Gary "Clint," 83, Billings. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Oct. 21, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 So. 36th St. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at Smith West Chapel. 304 34th St West (21)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SIMEON – Anne-Marie Knopp, 45, of Billings. Visitation 5 – 7:30 p.m. Mon 10/18 Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tues 10/19 Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Ave S, Billings. (19)

WICKHAM — Faye L., 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (19)

OBLANDER - Tom, 81, of Ballantine, MT. Cremation. No service planned at this time. (22)

BOEHM – Lawrence. Visitation Wed 6  – 7:30 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service Thurs 10am Dahl Funeral Chapel. (21)

Michelotti-Sawyers

KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12 - 5 p.m. Wed and 5 - 7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SPIDEL – Leroy, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences and read a full obituary. (19)

Heights Family Funeral Home

HARRIS – Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Harvest Church, Billings. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (20)

LACOUNTE – Willard “Bud”, 98, of Billings, formerly Bainville, died Sept. 14. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Oct. 20 at Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. For obit and livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (20)

Bullis-Mortuary

WHITE CLAY — Vidal Tyrone funeral service, Wed. At 11 a.m. at the White Clay Pentecostal Church. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (19) 

