BOEHM – Lawrence. Visitation Wed 6 – 7:30 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Service Thurs 10am Dahl Funeral Chapel. (21)

KELLER — Mary Jane, 95. Visitation 12 - 5 p.m. Wed and 5 - 7 p.m. Thurs at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Fri at Grace United Methodist Church. (22)

SPIDEL – Leroy, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences and read a full obituary. (19)

HARRIS – Gary, 76, of Billings. Memorial service Thurs, Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Harvest Church, Billings. For obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (20)

LACOUNTE – Willard “Bud”, 98, of Billings, formerly Bainville, died Sept. 14. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Oct. 20 at Heights Family Funeral Home, Billings. For obit and livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (20)

WHITE CLAY — Vidal Tyrone funeral service, Wed. At 11 a.m. at the White Clay Pentecostal Church. Burial Fairview Cemetery. (19)