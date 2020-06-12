Paid notices
Smith West

Smith Downtown

EMTER — Mary, 89, Billings.  Rosary and Vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 South 34th Street.  Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace.  Committal follows at Holy Cross Cemetery. (13)

ALLEN — Timothy Oren, 78, Roundup. Public visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Tues., June 16, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St. (16)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

LOGAN — George R., 90, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, located at 10 Yellowstone Avenue. (13)

BROWN — Mary A., “Nacky”, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned at this time. (15)

OLAFSON — Marvin J., 74, of Billings. Services are pending. (13)

PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY.  Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)

DOLLY — Robert G., 73, of Billings. Services will be held at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT on Tuesday, June 16 at 1 pm. (16)

GILKEY — Robert L., 89, of Billings. Services will be held in Bozeman, MT, Friday, June 12. (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ADERS — Karin, 82. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.  (12)

CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)

DOWNEY — Bradly J. “Brad.” Service 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. (13)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

ARCEO — Cesar Angelo Arceo, 58, passed away on June 9, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. For more information about Cesar’s life, visit our website, www.cfgbillings.com (14)

WILLIAMS — Johnna, 87, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (12)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

