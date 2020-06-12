PHILLIPS — Anita L., 81, of Ranchester, WY. Services will be held at a later date in Sheridan, WY. (16)

DOLLY — Robert G., 73, of Billings. Services will be held at the Elks Club, 934 Lewis Ave, Billings, MT on Tuesday, June 16 at 1 pm. (16)

GILKEY — Robert L., 89, of Billings. Services will be held in Bozeman, MT, Friday, June 12. (13)

ADERS — Karin, 82. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. (12)

CLINE — Rob, 72 of Billings. Graveside service with Military Honors will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13th, at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. No reception is planned. (13)

DOWNEY — Bradly J. “Brad.” Service 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith. (13)

ARCEO — Cesar Angelo Arceo, 58, passed away on June 9, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. For more information about Cesar’s life, visit our website, www.cfgbillings.com (14)

WILLIAMS — Johnna, 87, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (12)