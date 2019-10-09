{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, Billings. Visitation to start 2:00 p.m. Wed., Oct. 9, followed by a vigil service at 6:00 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)

FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68,  Billing. Private service is planned. (9)

OLIJNYK —  Roland ‘Ron’, 95, Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)

MORGAN — Robert C. “Bob”, 89, Billings. Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Reception to follow. Interment with military honors, 2 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (10)

Smith Downtown 

KEARNES Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

KETTERLING — Geraldine Knaub, 81, Worden. Funeral service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  Visitation to Start 12 p.m. Thurs. (11)

Smith Laurel 

BRAY — Lori, 57, Laurel.  Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, at First Baptist Church in Laurel, 400 7th Ave.  Interment in Bridger Cemetery following luncheon. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

LIGGET —  Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Friday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)

VISSER — Anna L., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Friday LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (11)

COCHRAN — Evelyn D., 77, of Billings. Prayer Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment 11 a.m. Wednesday Holy Cross Cemetery. (9)

LEMIEUX — Viola T., 91, of Billings, formerly of Culbertson. Memorial Services planned at a later date. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No service planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

SCHAAK — Donna, 75, of Billings. Family graveside service will be held October 11 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)

ROGERS — John, 83, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday October 19 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery (9)

HERMAN — Edward, 98, of Laurel. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday Oct. 14 at Sunset Memorial Gardens (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned 

