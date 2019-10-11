{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

OLIJNYK —  Roland ‘Ron’, 95, of Billings. Private committal service with military honors. (13)

FELLOWS — Patricia, 95, of Billings.  Memorial service at 10:00 a.m., October 29 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West.  Interment of the urn at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 2 p.m. following a reception. (12)

Smith Downtown 

KEARNES Jr. — George Jacob, 83, of Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

KETTERLING — Geraldine Knaub, 81, of Worden. Funeral service 2 p.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th St.  Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens.  Visitation to Start 12 p.m. Thurs. (11)

Smith Laurel 

BRAY — Lori, 57, Laurel. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd St. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Baptist Church in Laurel, 400 7th Ave. Interment in Bridger Cemetery following luncheon. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

YORKE — Frank, 73, Columbus, passed away Oct. 9.  Memorial service planned for November.  Cremation. (13)

Dahl Funeral

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

LIGGET —  Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Thurs., Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Friday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)

VISSER — Anna L., 73, of Billings. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Friday LDS Church, 2929 Belvedere Dr. Interment Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (11)

LEMIEUX — Viola T., 91, of Billings, formerly of Culbertson. Memorial Services planned at a later date. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

ELKIN — Helen Tade, 75. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

AGNEW — Marlene Ann, 81. Cremation. Services pending for summer. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

NOYES — Gary, 79, of Billings. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Fri., at Trinity Lutheran Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (11)

JUROVICH — Robert, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 10:30 am Friday, Oct. 18, at Mayflower Congregational Church. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (11)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned 

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries