KUNTZ — Margaret L. “Peg”, 94, Custer. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday September 29, at Custer Congregational Church. Interment of urn to follow at Custer Cemetery. (29)
GRUNDAHL — Robert “Bob”, 98. Graveside service 2 p.m., Saturday, October 3 at the Nye Cemetery. 10/3
HOFERER — Annette “Freddie” , 79, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday at Freedom Church. (29)
EISELEIN — Colene, 72, of Roundup. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Benedicts Catholic Church. (1)
NUNBERG — Pamela, 66, of Billings. Funeral services pending. (29)
McENEANEY — Mary Elizabeth, 97. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. (29)
SIMKOVIC — Jeffrey, 70. Memorial gathering 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Congregation Beth Aaron, 2031 Broadwater Ave. (29)
LINDE — Marvin, 83. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Sat at Faith Chapel. (3)
RUSSELL — Leanne, 62, of Billings. Celebration of Life 5 p.m. Sunday October 4 at the Feedlot Steakhouse. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbilings.com. (29)
ROBINSON — Clarence “Cowboy”, 76 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial services scheduled for 11 a.m. Tues., Sept. 29 at Atonement Lutheran Church. (29)
BEDDOW — Lewis “Lew”, 74 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m., Tues., Sept. 29 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. (29)
WILLIAMSON — Pansy, graveside service Wed. at 11:00 a.m. at the Crow Agency Cemetery. (29)
