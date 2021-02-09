Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
No services planned.
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SURBER — Albert Dwain, 77 of Belfry. No services planned at this time. (10)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
No services planned
SOLBERG — Benita, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)
MEYER — Donna Lynn, 66. Cremation. Services at a later date. (10)
ZIELINSKI — John, 80. Arrangements pending. (11)
No services planned
LINK — Norman, 72, of Fort Smith. Celebration of Life to be held later. (11)
No services planned.
