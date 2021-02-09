 Skip to main content
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned.

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SURBER — Albert Dwain, 77 of Belfry. No services planned at this time. (10) 

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned.

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

SOLBERG — Benita, 81. Memorial service 1 p.m. Sat. at Michelotti-Sawyers. (13)

MEYER — Donna Lynn, 66. Cremation. Services at a later date. (10)

ZIELINSKI — John, 80. Arrangements pending. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LINK — Norman, 72, of Fort Smith. Celebration of Life to be held later. (11) 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned.

