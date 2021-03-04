 Skip to main content
JELDNESS — Danielle Nicole, 25, of Billings, passed Feb. 17, 2021. Memorial Service Friday, March 5, 2021 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th Street. (4)

SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday March 19th at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. Billings. Interment 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (5)

CARPENTER — Joyce I., 69, Billings.  Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 8th, Fellowship Baptist Church, 423 Westgate Dr. Reception follows.  Interment of urn 1:00 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com (6)

ZIMMERER — Salamae “Mae”, 91, of Billings, Memorial services: pending, at a later date. (6)

SUTHERLAND — Ella M., 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Emmanuel Baptist Church. (9)

HERGETT — Irene N., 93. Memorial service at a later date. (4)

HEDBERG — Barbara, 80. Arrangements pending. (4)

PETERSON — Helen, 87, of Billings passed away December 31st, 2020. No services are planned, please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (8)

BASSETT — Richard “Dick”, 70, of Roundup. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sat March 6th, 2021 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (5)

SJOSTROM — Betty, graveside services Tuesday at 1 p.m at the Fairview Cemetery. (5)

