Smith West

FJELDHEIM — Robert D., 71, Billings formerly of Glasgow. Private gathering will be held. (13)

Smith Downtown

SALFER — Doreen LaBeth, 83, of Billings, passed March 8, 2022. Funeral to be held on Saturday March 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. with viewing 1 hour prior all at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. (12)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

JUAREZ — Mary, 79, of Joliet, Memorial Mass Sat., March 12 at 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in Joliet, MT. (12)

Michelotti-Sawyers

FINK — Jonelle, 56. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday at Michelotti-Sawyers. (12)

KELLER — Mark, 69. Memorial service 10 a.m. Mon. at American Lutheran Church. (14)

WEBER — Robert, 79. Memorial service 2 pm Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. (14)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

