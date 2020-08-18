Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
MILLER — LaDonna May, 74, Billings. Private Service is planned. (19)
REMME — Dennis M., 84, of Billings. Cremation is planned. Services are pending. (19)
RUSSELL — Eileen, 102, of Billings. Cremation planned. No services scheduled. (18)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
No services planned
GROSSHUESCH — Lavina “Bonnie,” 103. Services 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (18)
WHITING — Ted E. “Pete” Whiting, 87, died at his home August 14, 2020. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com. (18)
HUYSER — Sharon, 82, of Laurel. Cremation. No Services Planned at this time. (18)
SLAVENS — Harold, 88, of Billings. Private Services to be held at a later date (18)
JONES — Kevin, 49, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., 4-7 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., at Harvest Church with horse-drawn procession leaving Heights Family Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Mountview Cemetery. (21)
No services planned
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.