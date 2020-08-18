Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

REMME — Dennis M., 84, of Billings. Cremation is planned. Services are pending. (19)

WHITING — Ted E. “Pete” Whiting, 87, died at his home August 14, 2020. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com. (18)