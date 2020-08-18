You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

MILLER — LaDonna May, 74, Billings. Private Service is planned. (19)

REMME — Dennis M., 84, of Billings.  Cremation is planned.  Services are pending. (19)

RUSSELL — Eileen, 102, of Billings.  Cremation planned.  No services scheduled. (18)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

No services planned

Michelotti-Sawyers

GROSSHUESCH — Lavina “Bonnie,” 103. Services 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. (18)

WHITING — Ted E. “Pete” Whiting, 87, died at his home August 14, 2020. Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Condolences may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HUYSER — Sharon, 82, of Laurel. Cremation. No Services Planned at this time. (18)

SLAVENS — Harold, 88, of Billings. Private Services to be held at a later date (18)

Heights Family Funeral Home

JONES — Kevin, 49, of Billings. Visitation Thurs., 4-7 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., at Harvest Church with horse-drawn procession leaving Heights Family Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment follows at Mountview Cemetery. (21)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News