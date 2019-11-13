{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

PIETZ — Eugiena "Bentz", 92, Billings. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Sat., Nov.16, at Smith West Chapel 302 34th St. West. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. No Visitation. (16 )

Smith Downtown 

WILLIAMS — Alfred Eugene, 80, Billings. funeral service 10 a.m. Wed., Nov, 13, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1640 Broadmoor Dr. Interment Laurel Cemetery. (13)

SARMINENTO — John Joseph, 70, Worden. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thurs., Nov 14, at St. Cyril and Methodius Church, Ballantine. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery. Visitation 9-7 p.m. Wed., Smith Downtown Chapel 925 S. 27th St.  (14)

Smith Laurel 

HAFFEY — Timothy P., 51, Laurel. Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Family Church, 1002 3rd Ave. in Laurel. (15)

BOYER — Shirley J., 66, Laurel. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Roberts United Methodist Church. Interment of urn at Roberts Cemetery. (15)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STROBBE — Charles Leroy "Chuck", 79, Roberts. celebration of life 2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 16, at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge. (16)

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral
RODVOLD — Gerald S. “Jerry”, 89, of Billings. No services planned. (15)

SNYDER — Betty Mae, 85 of Helena, formerly of Billings. Memorial Mass Monday, Nov. 25 10:30 a.m. St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. (17)

Michelotti-Sawyers

GAUGHAN — John Patrick, 76. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas Church. (15)

ENGLEMAN — Jack, 92. Services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Faith Evangelical Church. (14)

SCOTT — Randy, 65. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fortin Center, RMC. (16)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

GAROFALO — Michael, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Graveside Service with military honors, 1 p.m., Fri., Nov. 15, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (15)

Bullis-Mortuary

