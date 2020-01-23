{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown 

VORHES — Doris J., 82, Absarokee. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25, at Absarokee Evangelical Church. Interment Rosebud Cemetery. (25)

LINNEY-RUMBOLD — Raymond Lee "Raylee", 32, Billings. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St.  (23)

Smith Laurel  

No services planned 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

WHISTLER — Kenneth Park, 66, of Red Lodge. Celebration of Life at STEAM Center at Roosevelt Center, 519 S. Broadway, 2nd Floor. In lieu of flowers donations to  the STEAM Center: https://www.herossteamengine.com (23)

HAGAN — Walter E. 84 of Roberts. Cremation. Celebration of Life and interment will take place at a later date. (23)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

CARLSON —  Edith, 80, of Billings. A private family service will be held at a later date. (24)

KENNEDY —  Timothy “Tim” , 53, of Laurel. Celebration of Life Sunday 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (26)

NOT AFRAID — Selena, 16, of Billings and Hardin. Visitation 5-8 Friday and Saturday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sunday Hardin High School. Interment Fairview High School Hardin. (26)

WHITEMAN – Keri, 37, of Pryor. Services pending. (25)

Michelotti-Sawyers

BAUMGARDNER — James “Jim,” 79. Vigil 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Pius X. (24)

BALLARD — Merilyn, 87. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thurs. at First Presbyterian Church. (23)

BILLMAN — Diane, 76. Service arrangements pending. (23)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

 No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

LAWRENCE — LaVonne, 83, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Thurs., Jan. 23, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church. (23)

SCHOCK — James, 78 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., Jan. 25, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (25) 

FITZGERALD — James, 80 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Mass Fri., Jan. 24, 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church. (24) 

MOORE — Zachery, 22 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Tues., Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. (23)

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

