PETERS — Phyllis Ann, 80, of Crow Agency. Visitation at Dahl Wednesday 1-5 p.m. Thursday 1-8 p.m.. Only 10 people allowed at a time, please be respectful of COVID restrictions. Graveside service Friday at Apsaalooka Veterans Cemetery, Crow Agency MT. (6)

BIRGE — Gale, 77. Graveside service to be held at a later date. (4)

SCIAINI — Joan, 78. Graveside service 1 p.m. Fri at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (6)

JOHNSON — Jerrid, 42, of Billings. Cremation. Private family services at this time, with a celebration of his life at a later date (5)

FILLINGHAM — Kenton ‘Kent’, 89, of Billings. Viewing 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday at Miller’s Horse Palace in Laurel. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (6)

SYTH — Kathryn, 63, attorney in Billings and surrounding areas. Cremation has taken place, and she will be interred with her mother, Ollie Syth. Due to COVID, a family service will be held in Boulder, MT, and a celebration of life and golf tournament will be held for all, in July 2021 (4)