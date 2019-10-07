{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, Billings. Visitation to start 2:pm Wed., Oct.9, followed by a vigil service at 6:pm. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral Mass 11:00am Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)

FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68,  Billing. Private service is planned. (9)

Smith Downtown 

KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)

CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, Broadview. Memorial service 2 pm Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (7)

Smith Laurel 

RITTER — David, 67, Laurel.  Graveside service, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Laurel City Cemetery.  Cremation. (8)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

STEVENS —  Julia, 55, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Billings. Memorial services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (7)

COCHRAN  — Evelyn, 77, of Billings. Visitation 9-5 Monday, Prayer Service 2 pm Tuesday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (8)

LIGGET —  Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 pm Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Friday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)

Michelotti-Sawyers

TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)

GANNETT — Damon L., 72 of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned 

Heights Family Funeral Home

GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)

Bullis-Mortuary

NOT AFRAID — Alvinlee. Funeral mass 10 am Monday Crow Agency Catholic Church Interment with military honors Garryowen Cemetery Rosary 3 pm Sunday. Bullis Funeral chapel (7)

To plant a tree in memory of Paid notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load entries