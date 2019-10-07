Smith West
CRAIGHILL — Thomas Lee, 72, Billings. Visitation to start 2:pm Wed., Oct.9, followed by a vigil service at 6:pm. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St West. Funeral Mass 11:00am Thurs. at St Pius X Catholic Church, 18th St West Broadwater. interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (10)
FEDERICO — Nancy Nadine, 68, Billing. Private service is planned. (9)
Smith Downtown
KEARNES, Jr. — George Jacob, 83, Fromberg. Memorial service 11 a.m. Fri., Oct. 11, at Frombert United Methodist Ch. Interment with military honors Rockvale Cemetery. (11)
CONOVER — Margaret Ann, 97, Broadview. Memorial service 2 pm Sun., Nov. 3, at Broadview High School Gym. (7)
Smith Laurel
RITTER — David, 67, Laurel. Graveside service, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. at Laurel City Cemetery. Cremation. (8)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
STEVENS — Julia, 55, of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Billings. Memorial services pending at St. Pius X Catholic Church. (7)
COCHRAN — Evelyn, 77, of Billings. Visitation 9-5 Monday, Prayer Service 2 pm Tuesday, both at Dahl Funeral Chapel. (8)
LIGGET — Margaret “Peggie”, 74, of Billings. Vigil 6 pm Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Memorial Mass noon Friday St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (11)
TATARKA — Marjorie, 88. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pius X Church. (8)
GANNETT — Damon L., 72 of Billings. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Mon., Oct. 7, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Reception to follow. (7)
No services planned
GLASGOW — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, 2019, Heights Family Funeral Home. Full obit on www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com (7)
NOT AFRAID — Alvinlee. Funeral mass 10 am Monday Crow Agency Catholic Church Interment with military honors Garryowen Cemetery Rosary 3 pm Sunday. Bullis Funeral chapel (7)
