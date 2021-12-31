 Skip to main content
Smith West

Smith Downtown

KEENEY – Kathryn Susan, 52, Melstone. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Dec 31, at the Melstone School Gym. Interment to follow at Cabin Creek Cemetery (31)

KESSLER – Tessa, 96, Billings. Private service is planned. (31)

WOLLENBURG – Martha, 91, Billings. Funeral service 11 a.m. Mon., Jan. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave. Interment at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (3)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

SCHULTZ – William. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

HUDSON — Horace, 82. Burial 10 a.m. Tues. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Memorial service Noon Tues. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (4)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

MEDICINE HORSE — Janice, funeral service Fri at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and burial following at Crow Agency Cemetery (31)

ROGERS — Nicolette, funeral service Tuesday Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Burial Crow Agency Cemetery. (31)

