Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday March 19th at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st St. Billings. Interment 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (5)

CARPENTER — Joyce I., 69, Billings.  Memorial service 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 8th, Fellowship Baptist Church, 423 Westgate Dr. Reception follows.  Interment of urn 1:00 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com (6)

LIRA — Joe, “Uncle Mike”, 78 of Billings, died March 2. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at Billings Praise Center, 516 S 37th ST. Full obituary may be seen at smithfuneralchapels.com. (6)

UECKER — James “Jim” M., 64, Billings.  Visitation 12-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 7 at Smith Downtown Chapel.  Funeral service 11:00 a.m., Monday, Mar. 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave.  Private interment. (7)

Smith Laurel

 No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

ZIMMERER — Salamae “Mae”, 91, of Billings, Memorial services: pending, at a later date. (6)

VOGELE — Lester, 82, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. Services to be announced. (6)

Michelotti-Sawyers

SUTHERLAND — Ella M., 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Emmanuel Baptist Church. (9)

CLEVELAND — George, 78. Arrangements pending. (8)

MOLL — Dorine Mae, 79. Arrangements pending. (5)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PETERSON — Helen, 87, of Billings passed away December 31st, 2020. No services are planned, please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (8)

BASSETT — Richard “Dick”, 70, of Roundup. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 3pm Sat March 6th, 2021 at Cremation and Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (5)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

SJOSTROM — Betty, graveside services Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery. (5)

