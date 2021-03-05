Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

ZIMMERER — Salamae “Mae”, 91, of Billings, Memorial services: pending, at a later date. (6)

VOGELE — Lester, 82, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. Services to be announced. (6)

SUTHERLAND — Ella M., 77. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Emmanuel Baptist Church. (9)

CLEVELAND — George, 78. Arrangements pending. (8)

MOLL — Dorine Mae, 79. Arrangements pending. (5)

PETERSON — Helen, 87, of Billings passed away December 31st, 2020. No services are planned, please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (8)