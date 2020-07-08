KENT — Robert, 91. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Military Honors, Mountview Cemetery. (10)

KENALEY — Phyllis, 94. Cremation. Private Interment, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)

NAGLICH — Virginia, 91. Cremation. Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. (8)

DEVRIES — Jaime Anne. Graveside service 11 a.m. on July 9, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at MetraPark Lakeside. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)

THOMAS — Verland, 81, of Huntley. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date (9)

BACH — Rodney, ‘Rod’, 47, of Billings. Celebration of Life 4-8 p.m. Sunday July 12 at the Elks Lodge in Billings. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)

WITTMAN — William, ‘Billy’, 63, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-5 p.m. July 12 at the Moose Lodge. No-host bar, food provided. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)