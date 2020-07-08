Smith West
KAINU — Ronald J., 71, of Billings. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. (9)
ALBERT — Lester Marvin, 85, Billings. Private graveside service is planned. (8)
Smith Downtown
UNRUH — Clara, 78, of Billings. Visitations begin Thursday at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment at Mountview Cemetery. (10)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
POWELL — Dell Blakely, 92, of Absarokee. Private family graveside service. (10)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
RIVERA — Katie Marie , 54, of Billings. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Roundface cemetery, in Pryor, MT. (8)
SCHERR — Robert Daniel, 81. Funeral Mass 10am Thursday, St. Thomas the Apostle. Military Honors noon Thursday, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (9)
KENT — Robert, 91. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Military Honors, Mountview Cemetery. (10)
KENALEY — Phyllis, 94. Cremation. Private Interment, Yellowstone National Cemetery. (8)
NAGLICH — Virginia, 91. Cremation. Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. (8)
DEVRIES — Jaime Anne. Graveside service 11 a.m. on July 9, 2020 at Mountview Cemetery. Reception to follow at MetraPark Lakeside. For full obituary please visit www.cfgbillings.com (9)
THOMAS — Verland, 81, of Huntley. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date (9)
BACH — Rodney, ‘Rod’, 47, of Billings. Celebration of Life 4-8 p.m. Sunday July 12 at the Elks Lodge in Billings. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (10)
WITTMAN — William, ‘Billy’, 63, of Billings. Celebration of Life 1-5 p.m. July 12 at the Moose Lodge. No-host bar, food provided. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)
No services planned
No services planned
