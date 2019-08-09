{{featured_button_text}}
Paid Notices Editorial Image
Smith Funeral Chapel Header

Smith West

FRASIER — Lillian (Eggen), 102, of Billings.  Memorial celebration 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery.  (9)

BUECHLER — Gary L., 76, Billings. Visitation 4 – 7 p.m., Mon., Aug. 12. Funeral service 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 13. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

 No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

SCHLOSSER — Vicki Lee, 62, Red Lodge. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Aug.9, at Baptist Church, Joliet. (9)

WILEY — Kenneth Albert, 66, Fromberg, No service planned. (9)

Smith Columbus

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial service, Faith Evangelical Church, August 9, 11 a.m. (9)

THOMPSON — Timothy, 46 of Billings, formally of Cody, WY. Memorial service Monday 2:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (12)

BUECHLER — Mary, 69, of Billings. A private family celebration of life will be held in the fall. An obituary can be seen at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)

MEZA — Mary G., 101, of Billings.  Viewing Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday 3-7, Saturday 10-3, Sunday  1-3. Vigil service Monday 6:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. Mary Queen of Peace. (13)

Michelotti-Sawyers

 No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

GUNDERSON — Gerald, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Inurnment following at Calvary Cemetery (9)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

ALDEN Jr. — Eddie “Snowbird”,  funeral service Tuesday Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m., Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (13)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries