Smith West
FRASIER — Lillian (Eggen), 102, of Billings. Memorial celebration 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Smith West Chapel with interment of urn to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (9)
BUECHLER — Gary L., 76, Billings. Visitation 4 – 7 p.m., Mon., Aug. 12. Funeral service 10 a.m., Tues., Aug. 13. Both at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors, 1 p.m., Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (13)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
SCHLOSSER — Vicki Lee, 62, Red Lodge. Memorial service 2 p.m. Fri., Aug.9, at Baptist Church, Joliet. (9)
WILEY — Kenneth Albert, 66, Fromberg, No service planned. (9)
Smith Columbus
No services planned
OBERG — Carla, 60, of Billings. Memorial service, Faith Evangelical Church, August 9, 11 a.m. (9)
THOMPSON — Timothy, 46 of Billings, formally of Cody, WY. Memorial service Monday 2:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (12)
BUECHLER — Mary, 69, of Billings. A private family celebration of life will be held in the fall. An obituary can be seen at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com (12)
MEZA — Mary G., 101, of Billings. Viewing Dahl Funeral Chapel Friday 3-7, Saturday 10-3, Sunday 1-3. Vigil service Monday 6:00 p.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel, Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. Mary Queen of Peace. (13)
No services planned
GUNDERSON — Gerald, 88, of Billings. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Inurnment following at Calvary Cemetery (9)
No services planned
ALDEN Jr. — Eddie “Snowbird”, funeral service Tuesday Aug. 13 at 11:00 a.m., Spirit of Life Foursquare Church in Crow Agency. Burial Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (13)
