Smith West
Smith Downtown
WINKLER — Thomas “Tom” Alan, 60, Billings. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday Dec. 30 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. (30)
YANC — Walter J., 95, died Dec. 27, 2020 in Billings. No services are planned at this time. (31)
KIMBROUGH — Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Henry, 65, Billings. Celebration of Life at a later date. (31)
Smith Laurel
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ARTHUN — Daniel W., 64, of Joliet. Memorial service at a later date. (30)
DANICHEK - Frank H., 58, of Roberts. Family memorial service planned for the Spring. (30)
HERBERT — Sidney C., 81, of Red Lodge. Memorial service to take place at a later date. (30)
Smith Columbus Chapel
TIPTON — Edgar L., 87, of Billings and formerly of Glasgow, MT. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (31)
BIGGS — Penny, 66, of Billings. Family service at a later date. (01)
RUSSELL — Cameron. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thurs. Crow Revival Center Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (31)
BULLINSIGHT — Carol. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Thurs. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (31)
WILSON — Fred, age 82, of Billings. Services at a later date. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (01)
DUNKER — Douglas, 52. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tue at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (30)
JAHR — Carl, 85. Open house at Yellowstone Country Club 2-5 p.m. Sat. January 2. (02)
JACOBS — Randy, 49, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time. (30)
KUNGAS — Gary, 78, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (30)
ROAN — James, 86, of Billings. Public Visitation, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Heights Family Funeral Home. Private Graveside Service will be held at Mountview Cemetery. Celebration of life in Spring 2021. (30)
STARK — Gay, 84, of Billings. For full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (30)
