No services planned.

TIPTON — Edgar L., 87, of Billings and formerly of Glasgow, MT. Cremation. Services are planned for a later time. (31)

BIGGS — Penny, 66, of Billings. Family service at a later date. (01)

RUSSELL — Cameron. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thurs. Crow Revival Center Crow Agency. Burial Lodge Grass Cemetery. (31)

BULLINSIGHT — Carol. Graveside Service 1 p.m. Thurs. Hardin Fairview Cemetery. (31)

WILSON — Fred, age 82, of Billings. Services at a later date. Full obit at dahlfuneralchapel.com. (01)

DUNKER — Douglas, 52. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tue at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. (30)

JAHR — Carl, 85. Open house at Yellowstone Country Club 2-5 p.m. Sat. January 2. (02)

JACOBS — Randy, 49, of Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time. (30)