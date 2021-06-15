 Skip to main content
Smith West

ALBRECHT — Thelma Cade, 85, Billings. Memorial Service is pending. (16)

Smith Downtown

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

ASHLOCK — Jerry Walter, Jr., 55. Funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Wed., Jun. 16 at the Columbus High School Gymnasium. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service. For full obituary, visit  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (16)

Dahl Funeral

Michelotti-Sawyers

ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

PETERSON — Charles D., 93. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

 JENSEN — Richard “Rick”, 73 of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Wed., June 16, 5 p.m., Heights Family Funeral Home. For livestream link, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries (16)

Bullis-Mortuary

