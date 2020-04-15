× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

Smith Downtown

GOLLEHON — M.C. “Chip”, 66, of Ryegate. Cremation is planned. No public services scheduled. (15)

GUTIERREZ — Phillip Donald, 54, of Billings. Services at a later date. (15)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

SHERMAN — John Lee, 64, of Huntley. Private family service. (16)

PEABODY — George L., 67 of Ryegate. Cremation. No service planned. (16)

GOREA — Janadele, 45, of Billings. Burial in Spotted Bear Cemetery, Pryor. (17)

ROCKMAN — Chadwick Gene, “Chad”, 43. Private Interment. Funeral Mass and Reception will be announced at a later date. (15)