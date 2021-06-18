WOLF — Kimberly Renee, of Billings passed away December 21, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held June 20, 2021 at The Montana Audubon Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)