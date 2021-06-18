Smith West
KISER — Ellis Eugene, 84, Billings. Memorial service 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Ave North and Division Street. (19)
STOLTZ — Frieda, 102, died Feb. 1, Memorial service Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to a children’s charity. (18)
CALLOWAY — Richard E., 55, of Billings, passed June 12, 2021. Funeral Wednesday, June 23, 2021 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West. Burial to follow at Mountview Cemetery. (20)
Smith Downtown
HILL — Benjamin J. “Tex”, 68, Billings. Visitation 12-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Funeral on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. at Smith Downtown. Interment follows in Custer, MT. Celebration follows at F.O.E. in Billings Heights at 3 p.m. (18)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
KETOLA — Dale G., 65, Columbus. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat, Jun 19 from 12-3 pm at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee. For full obituary, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (18)
VAN KRIEKEN — Pietertje “Miep.” Memorial Service 10 a.m. Wed. Grace United Methodist Church. (23)
ANDERSON — Eugene T., 88. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
PETERSON — Charles D., 93. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Peace Lutheran Church. (19)
EHRLICHER — Violet June, 100. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. (19)
SHIPMAN — Tracy, 55. Arrangements pending. (18)
STENE — Lillian H., passed away January 02, 2021. A memorial reception will be held June 19, 2021 at Joliet Community Center from 2-4 p.m. (18)
FRENCH — Patricia, 78, of Billings. Passed away January 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. June 19, 2021 at Absarokee Congregational Church. Graveside service at Rosebud Cemetery to follow. (18)
WOLF — Kimberly Renee, of Billings passed away December 21, 2020. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held June 20, 2021 at The Montana Audubon Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (19)
HERMAN – Jaycob, 8, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service Sat., June 19, 1 p.m. Heights Family Funeral Home. (19)
No Services Planned
