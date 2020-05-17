× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

AMERSON — Carla June (Calhoun), 62, Bridger. Private services are planned. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEINMASEL — Kenneth W., 84, of Red Lodge. Memorial service planned at a later date. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

NAGEL — James “Jim”, 84, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held in Colorado at a later time. (18)

WELSH — Betty J., 88, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (18)

HEMMER — Gerald, 93, of Billings. Private family services. (18)

No services planned