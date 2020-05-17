Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

AMERSON — Carla June (Calhoun), 62, Bridger. Private services are planned. (17)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

STEINMASEL — Kenneth W., 84, of Red Lodge. Memorial service planned at a later date. (17)

Smith Columbus Chapel

 No services planned

Dahl Funeral

NAGEL — James “Jim”, 84, of Billings. Cremation. Services to be held in Colorado at a later time. (18)

WELSH — Betty J., 88, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (18)

HEMMER — Gerald, 93, of Billings. Private family services. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

No services planned

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

EDWARDS — Dolores, 84, of Billings. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Monday, May 18 at Parkhill Assembly of God Church, 1707 Parkhill Dr.  For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

THOMAS — Norman L., 59, of Billings. Cremation. Private service at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Full obit online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com. (17)

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News