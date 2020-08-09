× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

CARPENTER— Ronald “Ron” E., 72, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Lane. Visitation from 9-10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at noon. (11)

HERGETT — Dora Marie (Mill), 81, Billings. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Aug. 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Ln. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (10)

DEAVER — Karen L., age 75, of Billings, passed away August, 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2336 St. Johns Ave Billings, MT. (9)

Smith Laurel

WALLACE — Lloyd, H. "Wally", 82, Laurel. Private graveside service is planned at Laurel Cemetery. (10)