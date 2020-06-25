× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

MORGAN — Lavina Viola, 82, Fromberg. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thurs., June 25, at Bridger Seventh Day Adventist Church. Closed Casket. Interment 2 p.m. at Yellowstone National Cemetery. (25)

Smith Downtown

No services planned

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

SHELDON — Jerry, 83, of Laurel. Interment of the urn at the Yellowstone National Cemetery at a later date. (25)

O’DONNELL — Jerry James “Jim”, 74, of Billings. Cremation. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Johnson’s Barn, located at 3245 South 64th Street West. (27)

GRIGNON – Ernest “Ernie”, 61, of Billings. Arrangements are pending. (25)